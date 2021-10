BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A man died in a crash Tuesday morning just six miles west of Bullard, DPS said.

According to DPS, 69-year-old Jerry Smitherman of Bullard was traveling southbound on FM 346 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner when his vehicle traveled off the roadway in a curve and hit a tree.

Smitherman died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash is still under investigation.