Bullard man killed after being struck by Cherokee County deputy’s patrol vehicle

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard man was killed late Sunday night after being hit by Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The department said that just before midnight, the patrol was driving in the 3000 block of FM 346 when he struck a pedestrian that was “walking south on the edge of [the road.]”

Deputies “notified EMS immediately who was dispatched to the scene.” The pedestrian was identified as 43-year-old Tony Boswell, a Bullard native.

Boswell was taken to a Tyler hospital where he later died from his injuries. The deputies, whose names were not released by the sheriff’s office, are on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

The sheriff’s office said that foul play is not suspected. The Texas Highway Patrol was brought in to work the accident scene.

Sheriff Brent Dickson asked the community to “pray for the Boswell family and his friends as well as the deputies involved.”