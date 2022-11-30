TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to tampering with a human corpse.

Charles Lennon II, 60, was arrested in 2018 with his son in connection to the death of Rachel Lynn Jackson, 31 of Tyler, whose body was found in a trash bin in Bullard.

Lennon’s son Charles Lennon III pleaded guilty to her murder in April 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison. Lennon had previously been charged with the capital murder of Jackson before a grand jury declined to indict him, and he was instead charged with tampering with a corpse.

Officials said Lennon allegedly told investigators at the time he found Jackson’s body wrapped in a blanket on the porch of a mobile home and watched his son dump her body into a trash bin.

Lennon was charged “because of his involvement in attempting to conceal the body,” according to a press release from 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson.