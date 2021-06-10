Bullard police officer honored for saving man’s life

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — With a thunderstorm raging and a life in the balance, Bullard PD Officer David Graham knew exactly what to do.

On the afternoon of May 11, Graham was called to the parking lot of Brookshire’s grocery lot to check on a man lying on a truck tailgate. Graham tried to wake the man but he was unresponsive, blue and had no pulse.

Graham began the life-saving action of compressing on the man’s chest and called for help. After Graham performed multiple chest compressions, the man began breathing again.

Sgt. John Hill from the Bullard PD was one of the first backup first responders to arrive.

“Officer Graham was soaked from head to toe as this all occurred in a heavy cold rainfall with temperatures in the lower 50’s,” recalled Hill speaking before Bullard City Council on Tuesday. “He had positioned himself over the man in a kneeling fashion to block the rain from falling on the man still laying on the ground,”

An ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he recovered.

Because of Graham’s “swift actions, attention to duty, strong commitment to the community and law enforcement profession,” the Bullard Police Department presented Graham with its Life-Saving Award during the council meeting on Tuesday.