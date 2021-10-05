Bullard Police partner with city to get to know residents at National Night Out

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- For one night a year, communities can come together and meet the people who protect their city and learn more about what they do.

National Night Out gave the people of Bullard the opportunity to do just that.

“You really develop a unique relationship with the community that you’re serving and protecting 5-6 days a week, but also on your time off you get to enjoy those individuals as well,” said John Hill, Lieutenant of the Bullard Police Department

The event is an opportunity for kids and families to get to know their local heroes and see things they don’t normally get to, like the inside of a fire truck.

“I like talking to the kids, the kids love seeing us in uniform, they love seeing the lights on the car,” added Hill.

And every child has their favorite.

“Paramedics.” said Lana Roy who is a Junior Ambassador, Bullard Chamber of Commerce, “Because my mom was a nurse and it’s sort of like that because she helped people and they help people.”

The event also had food like burgers, snow cones as well as games for the family to enjoy.

Bullard’s crime rate is lower than the average and law enforcement credits that to events like National Night Out.

“These events and the community relationships we have kind of lead to a more relaxed community that just doesn’t have a lot of the crime rate that you see in a lot of communities,” said Hill.

The event lasted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and other East Texas cities like Jacksonville also hosted their own national night out.