BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard resident has claimed a $1 million jackpot prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at a Fast Fuel gas station on HWY 155 in Tyler. The winner has asked to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes in the $1 million Monopoly 200X game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.