Bullfrog Marina at Lake O’ The Pines is submerged

MARRION COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Bullfrog Marina at Lake O’ The Pines sunk on Wednesday.

The marina has been on the lake since 1959. It was previously known as Marley’s Bull Frog Marina, and it was bought in July 2018 and renamed.

The location offered boat slip rentals, rv spaces, pontoon boat rentals, kayak and peddle boat rentals and cabins.

Bullfrog Marina shared the news on Facebook.