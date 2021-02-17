MARRION COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Bullfrog Marina at Lake O’ The Pines sunk on Wednesday.
The marina has been on the lake since 1959. It was previously known as Marley’s Bull Frog Marina, and it was bought in July 2018 and renamed.
The location offered boat slip rentals, rv spaces, pontoon boat rentals, kayak and peddle boat rentals and cabins.
Bullfrog Marina shared the news on Facebook.
- Governor issues orders to help state deal with winter storm crisis
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments
- Bullfrog Marina at Lake O’ The Pines is submerged
- What’s going on? Electric grid managers, weather affect whether you’re in the dark
- Tyler says water pressure could normalize by Friday, asks residents to conserve water