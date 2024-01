LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Burlington Stores Inc. has announced that they will be relocating their Longview store in the spring of this year.

The store is currently located at 103 West Loop 281, Suite 1000 and will now be located at 422 West Loop 281, Suite 200. The store specializes in off-price clothing for men, women and children, as well as home décor, pet care items and toys.

To apply to work for one of their stores visit Burlington Stores online.