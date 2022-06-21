TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A few counties in East Texas are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions.

Active burn bans:

Angelina County

Henderson County

Upshur County

Upshur County residents are now under a burn ban, according to Gilmer Fire-Rescue.

The issuing of the Upshur County burn ban is due to a lack of rain along with extreme heat, according to officials. The ban is issued for 10 days from June 21, unless otherwise terminated, according to Upshur County officials.

The Henderson County burn ban is in effect for 30 days following June 21, officials said.

Burn bans prohibit all outdoor burning. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, those who violate burn bans could be fined up to $500. Officials say that residents should not make campfires or burn trash, wood or other items during a burn ban.