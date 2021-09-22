Burn ban in effect in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A burn ban is in effect in Houston County, according to the county’s website.

The first ban in East Texas was issued in Henderson County on Tuesday. The ban will last for 14 days starting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning will be allowed during that time.

There has been a drought in parts of East Texas, and this brings up the issue of wildfires.

“We went from a wet August, which is very unusual and just in general, a very wet summer to completely dry in the month of September where we’ve only picked up less than three-quarters of an inch of rain here for Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin,” said Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell.

Furthermore in other parts of East Texas, like Longview, it is always illegal to burn items.

KETK’s storm team mentioned that strong winds are dangerous because they can help carry fires. Therefore, one should not burn things on windy days.

US Highway 287 and State Highways 7, 19 and 21 are within the Houston County. The population is 22,066, according to the 2020 Census. The county seat is Crockett.