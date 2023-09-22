SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County has been under a burn ban since Aug. 1 and remains under restrictions as dry and fire-dangerous conditions continue in the area.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal, Chad Hogue, there have been a total of 591 fire-related incident responses this month, including 183 grass/brush fires, 121 reports of illegal burning, 32 structure fires and 34 vehicle fires.

Additionally, since the Smith County burn ban was issued, there have been a total of 57 illegal burning citations issued across the county.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

According to officials, outdoor grilling and outdoor welding operations are currently allowed. Welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office in advance. County residents must be cautious of grills or smokers that produce flames and to use the lid appropriately.

For more information related to the burn ban, please contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.