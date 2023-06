SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Fire crews in Smith County responded to the scene of a grass fire in the Noonday area Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 p.m., a brush pile was being burned in a backyard when it spread to the grass and then a retaining wall.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 responded to the fire with the assistance of Flint Volunteer Fire Department.