TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A fire in an approved pit in a Tyler backyard spread to the residents’ hot tub and part of their house on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tyler Fire Department.

Around 2:20 p.m., officials responded to a house in the 2200 block of SSE Loop 323.

The residents were reportedly disposing of limbs from trimming a tree in a fire pit that was approved for use within city limits when the fire spread to a hot tub and to an eave of the house, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung.

McClung said that hot tub materials can catch on fire easily and burn quickly.

No one was injured in the fire, according to McClung.