LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A burst pipe is causing a water outage in the Brookhollow area of Lufkin, according to Lufkin officials.
Authorities said that crews are working to repair the burst pipe on the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane, but that the repairs may take several more hours before Brookhollow has water again.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
