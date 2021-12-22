Business is booming for East Texas fireworks store ahead of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With East Texas expecting temperatures in the 70s, many people are adjusting their Christmas plans and moving outdoors to celebrate this season. As a result, the firework industry is booming especially because COVID restrictions have loosened over time. Firework stores said they are not used to seeing many customers.

“Some people are like ‘we haven’t ever done fireworks for Christmas before. This is something new for us.’ They’re doing Christmas fireworks now,” said Maria Alvarez, the manager at Stateline Fireworks Superstore.

The industry is pushing through supply chain shortages, and are having to substitute some products for others. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a part in affecting their supply and demand.

“They’re wanting to buy their stuff up right now because between January 1st and July, we can’t sell fireworks. So, you get them now or you don’t get them at all,” said Alvarez.

Texas state law requires that firework distributors stop selling products on January 1st at midnight, and you aren’t able to buy them again until the Fourth of July season comes around.

“You know we’re having a little family get together for Christmas, and then we are having another get together for New Years, so that’s why we are buying fireworks,” said Troy Reinking of Troup.

Other major events are taking place this season, like weddings. These may have been put on hold due to the pandemic. It is recommended that residents go out and stock up as soon as they can to ensure that fireworks aren’t short on supply.

There are some safety warnings that you should consider when launching fireworks this year: