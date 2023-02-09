TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town.

“A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas.

The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, attracting businesses that didn’t think of coming to East Texas before.

“I think that’s a real strong testament of investments we’ve made and prioritize in our community, said Scott Martinez with Tyler Chamber of Commerce.”

There are many moving parts that go into establishing a storefront and attracting the most customers.

“Companies make decisions based on where they can make the most money. If companies aren’t making decisions based on where they can be most profitable they most likely won’t be in business long,” said Martinez.

When it comes to real estate, location is everything.

“It’s not accidental where retailers choose to locate their restaurants. That’s strategic and often times done through a lot of market research,” said Martinez.

This shows stores their options to tear down or add a second location.

“If nothing is growing it’s dead right? So that’s why I don’t complain about the growth. The city is doing their part with the infrastructure to do what it takes to support that growth,” said Cofer.

Retailers thrive in high-traffic areas and South Broadway is experiencing growth at a high speed.

“It’s no big deal, to a lot of people to have a crowd. People wanna be where the crowd is, where the party is happening,” said Cofer.

Smith County recently acquired 412 acres off of I-20 and Highway 155.

The plan is to put in a distribution center. This will attract large companies and make Tyler a more competitive market.