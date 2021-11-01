Business owners expect new UT medical school to have positive impact on local economy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first northeast Texas medical school is coming to Tyler, and local businesses say they can’t wait for the economic boost that comes with the increase in customers.

On Wednesday UT Tyler will announce the location of their new medical school. Local shop owners are ready for the new college to come to town and say it should increase their revenue.

“It’s surpising. We have been in business for 20 years and have gone with them. It will certainly, I’m sure, increase our business not only with the medical school but all of the people that go along with the medical school,” said CR Scrubs owner Richard Mead.

Owners of CR Scrubs have been in Tyler since 1998 and have had a front row seat to the growth of Tyler. Now with a medical school coming to Tyler, they can’t wait to see the impact. This new school will help provide more jobs bringing in more money for the community as a whole.

“Every time something has happened it seems like the community has gotten stronger. The medical, financial community is just better,” Mead said.

UT Tyler medical school was included in Senate Bill 1 and went to Governor Abbott’s desk for a signature back in May. The planned school was supported by multiple politicians, and UT Tyler is working to have the school fully operational by June 2023. The medical school is expected to have a significant economic impact on the Tyler community.

“So when you add a medical school to the 3 incredible hospitals we have and the medical care we are giving. You can imagine the research dollars, the business, the retirement communities, all of that, that will continue to grow and come here because of this. It will be quite phenomenal for the economy for many years to come,” says Kevin Eltife, Chairman, Univeristy of Texas Board of Regents.

UT Tyler’s announcement will be livestreaming on ketk.com and our free ketk mobile app at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.