Businesses in East Texas struggling to hire seasonal employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It’s that time of year where businesses are looking for seasonal employees to take on the busy holiday season.

The owners of an East Texas business called Tyler Trophy said they’ve had some applicants.

Their main goal was to find someone who is reliable and ready to work, but they admitted that was a challenge.

“I don’t think there’s a shortage of jobs. I think there’s a shortage of people willing to work,” said owner Ashley Layne.

Everywhere you turn there seems to be a help wanted sign. And as the holiday season starts rolling in, businesses are looking for seasonal employees.

Bigger retail stores said they are having an easier time with that than family owned businesses.

“I would love to say that yes we are busy enough to hire seasonally, but I have to be able to count on people to come in,” added Ashley.

Locally owned businesses said looking for team members is a long process.

When making that decision, Tyler Trophy’s owners Ashley and Jason Layne mentioned their focus is on quality over quantity.

“Anyway I can hold onto my quality employees, I’m certainly going to do that right now. Because, if you let them go there is no next week finding that same person with that same amount of skill,” said Jason.

Tyler Trophy’s busiest season is spring, and the owners are already preparing for it now by hiring a new employee.

Ashley said they had 60 applicants in the past month and of that group, she chose to interview around four people in person. Then, she selected one candidate.

“It’s well over a third of our business crammed into two months, so getting that person here and getting a quality person was really important,” added Jason.

For smaller businesses, hiring seasonal employees can be a challenge because of the time owners invest in training.

“Seasonal employees are hard to find as well because by the time you get them trained, then the season is over,” said Jason.

Tyler Trophy chooses to hire a year-round employee before their busy season.

“I looked at her thinking okay this will be someone that’s easy to train, that will pick up fast, that’s willing to work and wanting to work,” explained Ashley for why she chose their new hire.

Chain stores are currently hiring seasonally, so they can have a full staff in time for holiday shopping.

Bath and Bodyworks in Tyler spoke over the phone with KETK News and said they need every position filled by Oct. 17.

The company added, they have had no problems finding seasonal employees.