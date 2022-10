The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can enjoy some music on Friday. The Caddo Creek Band is going to be playing at the First Friday Night Dance in Jacksonville.

The musicians will be performing country music at the Cherokee County Show Barn on 611 Loop 456 West on Friday. The dance will be open from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

“Come and enjoy the fun with Caddo Creek. You won’t be disappointed,” said the band.