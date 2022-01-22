Cains Center holds nonprofit coat sale to help community stay warm

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The annual Cains Center coat sale in Athens is back after the building was closed for renovation since 2016. The sale was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Center partnered with Texas Ragtime to make the coats available at a discounted price. The purpose was to help people who may be in need of coats this winter but may not have hundreds of dollars to spend. There were brands like Ralph Lauren, Old Navy and Banana Republic to choose from.

$5 was the set price for coats, and $3 was the price for sweaters and miscellaneous wear. The proceeds will go directly to the city of Athens and The Cains Center for new programs.

“Many people rely on this event to be able to afford these jackets and provide for their families, so by having a very big variety of jackets for people of all ages and genders then they are welcome to come and shop until they find what they need,” said Joel Vasquez, city of Athens admin assistant.

With feels-like temperatures in the teens the past couple of days, the city says this was the perfect time to help the community stay warm for the rest of the winter.

They don’t expect to completely sell out, the remaining coats will still be available to purchase throughout the week, upstairs near the gym.