TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is mourning the loss of one of its animals that was loved by visitors for nearly 40 years.

Christa, a black rhino at the zoo since 1987, was euthanized Tuesday morning after being diagnosed with terminal tuberculosis (TB). The zoo released a statement about Christa’s death.

“Christa was named in honor of the teacher, Christa McAuliffe, who perished in the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy of 1986. She definitely honored this legacy by being a wonderful ambassador for rhinos all around the globe. It’s no wonder she was absolutely adored by visitors to the zoo and her dedicated animal keepers that took care of her every day.” Caldwell Zoo

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Veterinarian Brent Moore, visitors to the zoo were “not at risk of contracting TB from the rhino due to the way TB is transmitted.” The disease spreads from prolonged, close contact with the infected animal.

Christa, at nearly 37 years old, had the distinction of being the oldest, living black rhino in all of North America. The zoo wrote the black rhino is “critically endangered in the wild” and has been working to bring awareness to the threats to their species.

The statement said that “…in honor of Christa, we swill still remain steadfast in the mission to help preserve wildlife.”