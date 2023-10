TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Caldwell Zoo is giving the local community the chance to the names of their newest cheetah cubs.

According to Caldwell Zoo, the public can visit their Instagram page and cast their votes in the comments for three epic name groups.

Group A, Swahili animal names:

Kiboko

Twiga

Kifaru

Group B, super speed names:

Jet

Zoom

Flash

Group C, quarterback legends:

Tua

Patrick

Jalen

Voting will end on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and the winning names will be revealed on Oct. 30.