TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo announced on Friday that they released more than 150 Texas horned lizard hatchlings into the wild.

The release, which took place at Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Area is a part of a program to revitalize the local population of Texas horned lizards. The lizards now have less than half of their historical range because of habitat loss, according to a University of Texas publication.

Dallas Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo and the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center are also a part of the horned lizard breeding program.

More information on Caldwell Zoo’s conservation programs can be found here.