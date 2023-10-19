SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Caldwell Zoo is gearing up for their Halloween extravaganza, Boo at the Zoo.

The Halloween-themed event will span from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29 and will feature games, treats and other fun activities for individuals of all ages.

The Caldwell Zoo, which now is home to newborn cheetah cubs and their newly hatched Texas Horned Lizard, is inviting the public to visit their location in costumes with friends and family for the spooky celebration.

Parking on site is limited and the zoo encourages event goers to get their tickets early on their website.