TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler introduced East Texas to the newest members of their zoo family, Risotto the impala and Turkey the kudu.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Zoo.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Zoo.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Zoo.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Zoo.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Zoo.

Risotto was born on Christmas day to parents Ziti and Ndizi making her the newest member of their pasta-themed impala family. Turkey and Risotto are both currently being bottle fed by zoo staff and will make their public debuts soon enough.