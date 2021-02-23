Calf rescued from freezing pond in Gilmer by Upshur County deputy, DPS trooper

(KETK)- East Texans helped each other during the storm and after the severe weather passed. Recently, two dedicated first-responders jumped into a freezing pond to save the life of a baby calf.

The young animal strayed away from a property in Gilmer last week when the pond was completely iced over.

“There was a call that came out of dispatch, a call about a calf in a pond… broke through the ice.

I think there was already someone out there trying to help get it,” said Chase Mullins, a patrol lieutenant with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Mullins drove through the ice, sleet and snow and joined DPS trooper Brandon Love and other first responders.

The group quickly sprang into action.

“Trooper Love actually got out in the middle of the pond where it had broken through and flushed the calf around… by the time I got out there where they were, the calf came toward me,” said Mullins “I just grabbed her by the ear, pulled her up, pushed her past me and she come right out the pond.”

Brandon Wellborn, the owner of the calf, said he tried hard to prevent this type of situation.

“This is the first time I’ve actually had to deal with it before, so we were busting the ice once in the morning and once in the evening,” he said. ” But, evidently it wasn’t enough. They still ended up in there.”

Wellborn added that without Mullins and Love’s hard work, his calf may not be here now.

“It would have probably just drowned in the pond, and we’d have to get it out later on once the ice thawed out when we could get it out there,” he said.