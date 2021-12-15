Caliber Collision, Farmers Insurance gift local veteran newly refurbished car ahead of holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The holiday season has arrived ahead of schedule for a local veteran who was gifted a new car, thanks to Caliber Collision and Farmers Insurance.

Michael Lee is a disabled Navy veteran who served from 1992-1996 and his only source of transportation has been a failing 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He has had to rely on others for transportation, which has limited his sense of freedom and independence. That is, until Tuesday.

This donation was just one of dozens nationwide in Caliber Collision’s ‘Tis the Season To Give campaign. The car was provided by Farmers Insurance and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision in Tyler who volunteered their personal time to restore it as part of the NABC Recycled Rides® program to provide reliable transportation to those in need.

Caliber Collision has teamed up with its industry partners to donate over 500 vehicles since 2012, many of which were to military veterans or active-duty service members.