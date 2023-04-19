TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A California man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 14 years in federal prison for supplying meth to drug dealers in Cherokee County.

Pablo Sandoval, 24, of Bakersfield, Calif., pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Aug. 8, and on Tuesday was sentenced to 170 months in federal prison by a federal judge in Tyler.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sandoval supplied more than 500 grams of meth to drug dealers in Cherokee County that he had gotten from suppliers in California.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Jacksonville Police Department.