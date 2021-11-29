Camp County Sheriff’s Office K9 Niko gets donation of body armor

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Sheriff’s Office K9 Niko will receive a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Niko’s vest was sponsored by Claire Lillard of Baytown and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Johnny Lillard”.

Niko will get the vest within 8-10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and is a charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since the beginning, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states.