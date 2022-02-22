CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Sheriff’s Office K9 Niko has received a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Niko received the vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. which was announced in November 2021.

The vest was sponsored by Claire Lillard of Baytown and was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Johnny Lillard”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and is a charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since the beginning, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.