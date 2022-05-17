CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them obtain information about the theft of an outbuilding north of Pittsburg.

Deputy Anibel Perez received a phone call about the theft on May 12 around 9:40 a.m.

A golf cart, two shotguns, five chainsaws, a pole saw, a portable welder, a power washer, generator and a skill saw were stolen.

On May 14, Deputies Brandon Morris and Andrew Cox saw a golf cart that looked like the one that had been taken. The officials were patrolling the Woodland Harbor area.

Authorities later said this was the golf cart that had been stolen, and they were able to return it to the owner.

“At this point we are not sure of the extent of involvement the person at the Woodland Harbor location had in the theft, if any,” said Sheriff Cortelyou. “We are interviewing several people, and we request anyone with information to give us a call at 903-856-6651.”