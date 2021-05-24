CAMP V expands with new women’s center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, a non-profit known for helping veterans, also known as CAMP V, has expanded with a new women’s center and more resources.

CAMP V has offered many resources to men and women from the front line in the Tyler area from counseling to helping with groceries.

While CAMP V has helped all veterans, at their current location at 3212 W Front St., they realized female veterans have very specific needs and wanted to change that.

In January 2020, the Women’s Fund of Smith County helped CAMP V turn a vision into a reality after awarding the non-profit a $100,000 grant to help create the women’s center known as “Our Place.”

The new women’s center will offer a safe space for female veterans, military wives and their families to come enjoy and decompress. The space will be designed to feel at home and CAMP V hopes the new center will allow women to gather and form relationships.

“We just wanted to make them understand that there is a place for them to come, there is a place for them to feel included, and feel appreciated for the sacrifices that they made for their country,” Vicki Patzold, Chair of the Women’s Committee. “The family life that they may have put off to serve their country.”

The women’s center will also have a children’s area that will allow veterans with children to enjoy the benefits as well.

CAMP V plans to offer the following resources:

Business courses

Exercise programs

Work readiness

Education resources

Support groups

Health and wellness

The resources will be made available to veterans, spouses of troops, their children and anyone who is caring for a veteran. The facility is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can visit the women’s center by checking in through the main building.

People can learn about more about CAMP V through their website campvtyler.org.