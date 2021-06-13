CAMP V honors women veterans at event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CAMP V honored women veterans at an event at Holiday Inn in Tyler on Saturday.

“It is a time to just honor these women who are in many cases over looked because heaven forbid a female served in the military but many women do just that, they go to war,” Vickie Patzold, an organizer for Camp V said. “They come back and still raise families all at the same time so its a great way for us here at camp v to just honor them and say thank you for your service.”

A few years ago, on June 9, 2017, Texas Senate Bill 805 was passed to honor and commemorate the sacrifices of Texas Women Veterans.

On June 12, 1948, President Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as permanent regular members of the military.

At the event the first 25 women veterans who attended received a bag of goodies.