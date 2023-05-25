WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – At The Boulders at Lake Tyler, boats, jet skis and fishermen are already hitting the water.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a fun place to camp,” said Jill Williams, who is staying in an RV at Lake Tyler.

Manager of The Boulders at Lake Tyler Paul Taylor said it’s a jam-packed weekend planned with a Memorial Day service and fireworks.

“Memorial Day weekend is very busy for us. We have RV’s, cabins and tent glamping, and they are all full, maxed out,” Taylor said.

Walter Williams and his wife Jill are regulars on the lake. Every year they bring out their RV, their dog and enjoy the sun.

“I’ve been camped out here my whole life,” Walter said. “We like to camp here because it’s about the cleanest and most well-run place in East Texas.”

Walter says Memorial Day weekend is always super busy, but it won’t stop them from enjoying the holiday.

“On holidays it’s full, plus every weekend is busy. During the week, we like to come out and camp because it’s not near as full and it’s more laid back,” Walter said.

If you’re still looking for somewhere for you and your family to go this weekend, whether it’s camping or RVing, you may want to hurry. Things are filling up fast.

“Need to really book about six months ahead and that way you get a good waterfront,” Taylor said.

Other camping sites around East Texas say they are also getting booked fast, but Taylor says you don’t need to worry, yet.

“We can put you on a waiting list and that way if somebody cancels, we can call you and you may be fortunate enough to get a spot,” said Taylor.

He adds even if you don’t come for the camping, still come out for the Memorial Day weekend events. If you do take to the lake, Taylor said to remember safety first while having fun.