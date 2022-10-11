TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CampV partnered with the Texas Veterans Commission on Tuesday to host the “Homeless Veterans Stand Down Tyler” event to support homeless veterans.

The event was hosted to provide VA health care information, employment services, VA homelessness housing programs and more.

Today’s economy has been a burden on many including our veterans, forcing some to become homeless. Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans (CampV) offers support and assistance to all veterans.

The Chief Executive Officer of the East Texas Veterans Warriors Organization, Shirley McKellar said she has seen many homeless veterans here in Tyler.

“I saw so many homeless veterans under the bridge and we counted at least 50 of them so, I began working with the veterans to try to get them their benefits,” said McKellar.

Dewy Lang, a U.S. Airforce veteran who regularly receives support from CampV helped spread the word about the stand-down event.

“It’s real tough right now, I am again homeless they’re working with me with that and looking for work and they are helping me with that too,” said Lang.

Lang expressed how much support CampV has given him and he encouraged other homeless veterans to go get the support they need.

“This thing here is a very good deal for the people that are homeless, I mean most people don’t think about themselves being in that place but it’s kind of a humbling situation but it’s something that the military teaches you to overcome,” said Lang.

Jason Galusha, the Veteran Services Director at CampV wants all veterans in East Texas to know, especially in these times, they have support from CampV. They offer mental health services, assistance for VA benefits, VA healthcare and many other resources.

“Homeless veterans like any homeless person, have many different obstacles especially with today, with the recession, with the inflation prices and everything,” said Galusha.

CampV wants veterans to know that they are there to support them and assist them in any way they can. For more information about CampV we have linked their ‘about’ page from their website here.

“The support, it probably means more than anything… So it just is a great thing,” said Lang.