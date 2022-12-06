TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV on Tuesday to start renovations to a building that will hold its services, according to a release.

One of the veteran’s services officers is stationed out of an office at CampV each week, when renovations are complete the entire office will relocate to provide services to veterans in one location.

CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said since CampV started several years ago, it has become the pinnacle for services for veterans in East Texas. CampV assists about 340 veterans per month, Gladhill added.

Once renovated, the building will serve as the headquarters to allow Smith County Veteran Services Officers, the county said.

“The goal out here is to take care of veterans, the well-deserved care that they need,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “The goal of the Smith County Veteran Services Office is to do the same.”

Smith County Veteran Services Officer Michael Roark said he believes this will be a great collaboration between Smith County and CampV.

U.S. Congressman-Elect Nathaniel Moran said he started having discussions as County Judge years ago with CampV co-founders Jim Snow and Susan Campbell about their vision. He thanked them for their leadership.

“I am grateful the County was able to be a part of your service to the community,” he said.

Smith County is paying for the renovations of the building with its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

“I’m excited to be partners with you all, to be teammates and for the future,” Franklin said.