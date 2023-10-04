TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler’s CampV has continued their mission to help East Texas veterans in need with today’s Homeless Veterans Stand Down event.

According to event organizers, the goal of this event was to create a one stop shop for all services and resources needed by veterans who participated. This included assisting in transportation of Tyler’s homeless veteran population and bringing them to the event to access the nearly 40 resources organizations that partnered with this event.

“We are helping the homeless veteran population to get back on their feet,” said CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill. “[Veterans] still have a contribution to society they can do if [they are] given the chance and proper resources.”

According to the Texas Veterans Commission, the leading causes of homelessness among Veterans are PTSD, social isolation, unemployment and substance abuse.

CampV stated they now help around 400 veterans each month through their continued efforts.