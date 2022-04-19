TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Cancer Foundation for Life (CFFL) had their 20th anniversary luncheon on Tuesday in Tyler.

The program named “Climbing Higher” and was also hosted by their FitSteps for Life Program. This initiative was created by Dr. Gary T. Kimmel. He believed medical exercise could be used to help cancer patients and people with other serious health conditions.

The CFFL has supported FitSteps for Life and there are 16 centers in East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and other areas in Texas.

The event also honored the donors who have contributed so patients could participate in FitSteps for Life at no charge for a lifetime. Since the program was created, 27,000 people have joined or received their online resources.

Sean Swarner was the keynote speaker for the event. He is a two-time cancer survivor. Swarner is the only person that has climbed all of the highest mountains on every continent, visited the North and South Poles and participated in a Hawaii Ironman. He did all of this while having one lung.

“I was given a prognosis of three months to live, fourteen days to live. I was in a medically induced coma for a year of my life and I only have one lung. If I can do it, anybody can,” said Swarner.

He has been able to turn his life around and the CFFL was hoping Swarner’s story would inspire East Texans.