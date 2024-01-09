CANTON, Texas (KETK) — The candidates for House District 2, Brent Money and Jill Dutton, spoke directly to voters on Tuesday night.

Money and Dutton took part in a debate forum in Canton at the Van Zandt County Farm Bureau Building.

They both addressed the public on issues that matter to them.

“Border security is the number one issue, everyone is very concerned about that,” said Dutton.

The debate included topics such as election integrity, cybersecurity, controlling our borders, a united Republican party and A.l.

One of Dutton’s top priorities involves fixing education.

“Get rid of the STAAR Test in public education,” she said. “The test in particular is punitive and it’s high stakes and we can replace that with a norm referenced test.”

Money is focused on getting control of the country’s future elections.

“We need to go back into the time when elections were simple,” said Money. “We don’t need machines to do a bunch of complicated things.”

The one thing both candidates agreed on is respecting voters decisions.

“Everyone has one voice. One vote. And one endorsement,” added Dutton. “They are free to choice whoever they think is the best candidate for this position.”