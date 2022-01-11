Candlelight vigil to be held for Tyler 21-year-old missing since December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in Tyler for a man who has been missing since December.

The prayer will be held in downtown Tyler at 6 p.m. for 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez.

The Tyler Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding Rodriguez. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts.

Groups of people around the community have banded together to aid the search. A Facebook page dedicated to his search called “Bring Marcus Home” has 670 followers as of this writing.

Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to Detective Molina at 903-531-1097.