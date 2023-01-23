NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A candlelight vigil to honor the lives of two Stephen F. Austin student athletes will be held Monday evening.
Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches will host the vigil for Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, according to the university.
McAfoose, 18, and Spring, 19, died after a wreck on Jan. 20 just north of Corrigan.
SFA Athletics released the following statement on Sunday:
“The entire SFA family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Graylan Spring and baseball student-athlete Micah McAfoose. Graylan and Micah were two special people who meant so much to Stephen F. Austin, our football and baseball programs and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”SFA Athletics