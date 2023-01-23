NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A candlelight vigil to honor the lives of two Stephen F. Austin student athletes will be held Monday evening.

Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches will host the vigil for Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, according to the university.

McAfoose, 18, and Spring, 19, died after a wreck on Jan. 20 just north of Corrigan.

SFA Athletics released the following statement on Sunday: