NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon.

“Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website.

The ‘CannaBus’ will be at Festival Park in Nacogdoches from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“At goodblend Medical Cannabis, we want Texans to feel good. We believe access to medical cannabis will help. That’s why we’re hitting the road, Our ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour will rally support to expand access to medical marijuana for Texans. We hope to convince state legislators to make real, lasting change,” “Good is more than a feeling. It’s a state of being. It’s our mission to empower our customers to take control of their own well-being by providing consistent access to innovative, high-quality cannabis products in an approachable and knowledgeable environment. In other words, we’re here to make sure you’re good.” goodblend said in a post

Medicinal marijuana is available to help Texans who suffer from epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and several other conditions. East Texans can receive medical marijuana prescriptions online or from local doctors who are registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.

“The medical cannabis program will never change, unless Texans stand up and make it change,” CEO of goodblend, Reece Fulgham said.

