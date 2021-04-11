Canton Antique Tractor Show features decades old farm equipment

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The Canton Antique Tractor Show featured decades old farm equipment vehicles.

On Saturday, people gathered to show off their tractors. The goal of the show was to preserve the history of old farm equipment.

Tractor enthusiasts got the chance to show off, sell or buy antique tractors some of which were 75-years-old.

One shared that it was a great opportunity to show off his decades old vehicle, passion project meant to remember his late father.

“This was my dad’s tractor,” he said. “It’s been in my family for 35 years. He passed away but I promised I’d restore it for him.”

The man said that once the pandemic started he didn’t have anything to do he started to work on it.

“It’s a 1951 model, she is 70 years old,” he said.

Old farm equipment of all kinds made an appearance along with some traditional farm-themed activities.