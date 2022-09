CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district.

Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday.

“Please keep this family in your prayers, as well as the other student involved in the accident. In Wills Point, we pride ourselves in taking care of our own, at this time we encourage you to love your neighbor.” Wills Point ISD