VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Canton man was reported dead on October 30 at midnight on State Highway 243, 12 miles west of Van Zandt County.

Douglas Thomas Koller, 42, of Canton, was driving east on State Highway 243 and drove into the northbound lane and into a ditch. The car continued until it struck a tree and caught fire.

Koller was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.

The crash remains under investigation.