Canton man killed in wreck, four people, including two children, hospitalized

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – A Canton man was killed Wednesday evening after a wreck on HWY 64. Four people, including two young children, were taken to the hospital in Tyler.

Anthony Scott Lester, 21, was driving his 2021 Chevrolet Impala west just outside of Ben Wheeler when he cross the center line and hit a 2018 Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Tundra was identified as 37-year-old Alberto Cruz. He was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler where he was later released. Lester was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shinn.

Also in Cruz’s car was 31-year-old Emerlin Morales and two small children, a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. All of them were also taken to CHRISTUS in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to show that the wreck happened Wednesday night, not Sunday.