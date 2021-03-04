Canton resident wins $1M on lottery scratch-off ticket

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A Canton resident has won $1 million playing a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The person, who wishes not to be identified, bought the winning Mad Money Multiplier ticket at the Twin Stop 3 at 490 W. State Highway 243 in Canton, said the Texas Lottery.
Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.98, including break-even prizes.
- EXCLUSIVE: Greyhound CEO tells head of DHS migrant passengers must have proof they are COVID-free
- Some Kilgore residents notice chlorine smell to their water, city assures it is safe to drink
- What were those mysterious lights over Las Vegas?
- ERCOT president fired without cause, declines $813K in severance pay outlined in contract
- Tyler news conference: Abbott, Hughes to promote legislation limiting social platforms to block opinions