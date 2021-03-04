Canton resident wins $1M on lottery scratch-off ticket

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A Canton resident has won $1 million playing a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The person, who wishes not to be identified, bought the winning Mad Money Multiplier ticket at the Twin Stop 3 at 490 W. State Highway 243 in Canton, said the Texas Lottery.

Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.98, including break-even prizes.