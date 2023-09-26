CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A Canton ISD student was arrested for having a firearm on the high school’s campus at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The student was questioned prior to the beginning of classes in a non-school related incident. The student then admitted to school officers that they were in possession of a firearm in a locked car on campus.

There was no threat or immediate danger at the time of the confiscation of the weapon, school officials said.

According to Canton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Nichols, “The school and district will be placing the proper preventative and disciplinary measures moving forward.”