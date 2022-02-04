TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the bitterly cold winter days, most people know to check their tires for air and make sure they have plenty of gas, but did what some people may not know is that car batteries are also at risk during freezing temperatures.

AAA said their top calls during Thursday’s storm were from dead batteries caused by the cold weather. If a battery is two to three years old, it’s common to have issues in extremely hot or extremely cold weather. Once a battery starts to get old and lose its effectiveness it doesn’t take a charge as well as a new battery would.

Some newer cars have a feature where you can check your battery life yourself. 12.6 volts or above is considered healthy and fully charged.

“A fully charged battery in good condition is required to start an engine in cold weather so you want to make sure you have your battery and charging system checked for optimum performance before a storm,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson.

Experts say it also helps to check your battery for corrosion around the battery posts and wipe away oils and dirt.

If you don’t want to go to a mechanic every time it’s going to get cold, there are battery readers you can purchase at auto repairs shops.