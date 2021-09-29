Car collides with Tyler ISD bus in 3-vehicle crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A car collided with a Tyler ISD bus in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
According to Jennifer Hines, the Chief Communications Officer for Tyler ISD, a car crashed into anther car, which then hit the bus. This happened Wednesday afternoon near Highway 64.
Hines said all students and the bus driver are fine, and there were no injuries.
Another bus drove the students to their homes.
