Car collides with Tyler ISD bus in 3-vehicle crash

Local News

by: KETK Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A car collided with a Tyler ISD bus in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to Jennifer Hines, the Chief Communications Officer for Tyler ISD, a car crashed into anther car, which then hit the bus. This happened Wednesday afternoon near Highway 64.

Hines said all students and the bus driver are fine, and there were no injuries.

Another bus drove the students to their homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51